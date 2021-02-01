Police investigate string of burglaries in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating a string of residential burglaries that happened last September.

After exhausting other possible leads, Saratoga Springs Police Department is now asking for public assistance in identifying the two suspects seen in pictures from the night of the burglaries.

During the burglaries, police say some unique items were stolen, including two high-end guitars described as a Paul Reed Smith 594 and a Taylor Acoustic.

Anyone who might recognize the suspects or have any information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 801-766-6503.