Police investigate stabbing in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a possible stabbing in Sandy Thursday.

Sgt. Clayton Swenson tells ABC4 the incident happened when police were called to the area because witnesses said there was a man swinging a “gold club” around.

When police arrived they found that a person had been stabbed.

The man told police he was stabbed by a “stalky male” with a red beard black jacket.

Police say they have not determined where the stabbing happened nor if the information that was being given to them is accurate.

They have also not located the suspect. Police are currently investigating the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.