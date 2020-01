MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) One person is in custody after a stabbing in Magna.

Unified police officers were called to 28442 South 9100 West on the report of a stabbing around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had suffered three stab wounds. They don’t believe her injuries to be life-threatening.

Police have not released the names of any of the people involved. The incident is under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: