Police search for suspect after man stabbed to death in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – West Valley City police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed to death Thursday.

West Valley Police Lt. Steve Burke said around 8:15 p.m. officers responded an apartment complex at 4000 South Red Redwood Rd. on the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. A short time later, the man died due to his injuries.

While police did not have much information on a possible suspect(s), they said the investigation is “just getting started.”

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.