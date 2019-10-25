Police search for suspect after man stabbed to death in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – West Valley City police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed to death Thursday.
West Valley Police Lt. Steve Burke said around 8:15 p.m. officers responded an apartment complex at 4000 South Red Redwood Rd. on the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. A short time later, the man died due to his injuries.
While police did not have much information on a possible suspect(s), they said the investigation is “just getting started.”
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.