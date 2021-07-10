Police investigate fatal crash in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A team is on scene investigating the scene of a fatal crash in Saratoga, Friday.

According to Corporal Gianfelice with the City of Saratoga Springs, on July 9, a crash involving two vehicles resulted in the death of one person.

The crash took place at the intersection of Pioneer Crossing and Foothill Blvd. Eagle Mountain residents traveling through the area are asked to find another route.

It is unknown how many individuals were involved and if there are any other reported injuires.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.