SLC man believes home targeted in drive-by shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City couple survived a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning. It happened in the area of 1100 West 300 South.

Xochiacatl Lopez says he was getting up for work just before 2:30 a.m. when he heard several loud gunshots hitting his home and car.

“And I heard a shot. The first thing that crossed my mind was it sounded to close and then I heard a bunch of them, and I just rolled down to the bed, of the bed into the floor, pulled her by the shoulder and I covered her with my body until the shooting stopped,” he said.

Xochiacatl and Nahui Lopez

One of the bullets he says went through a wall inside to his home.

He added, “We found where it went through a closet and hit a bunch of stuff, and then I had to get the cops and say, ‘hey the bullets they went through the house.”

Lopez says his home is a place of safety for the community and children.

RELATED: Victim in hate crime trial says attack ruined his life

“What was going through my mind was, it finally happened you know. A shooting to the house, a house that helps out the community which tries to protect everybody by declaring everybody equal,” he adds. “This house is a home that helps out those in need and focuses in the LGBTQ community and it focuses into the brown undocumented community as well.”

One reason Lopez thinks his home was targeted is because of the flags he flies that include an LGBTQ, Mexican, and Native American flags.

On Facebook Lopez told the public, “I got these flags up, so if you did it because this flag bothers you, or this one, or this one, or this one, you know which one was it?”

Picture of car in drive-by shooting

Lopez provided a video of the car he says shot up his home and said police are using it as evidence.

“We have actual rounds going as you can see in the video that you shared with me and that concerns us. Those can hurt to kill somebody very easily,” said Detective Michael Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

He said as of right now detectives can’t say this is a hate crime.

“In the long run, he has got several flags out in front of his house that supports different groups, if that motive is there we will certainly pursue that motive,” said Det. Ruff. “In this case, I don’t have any indication that there is any reason for this house to be shot up, that there is any reason for these people to be victims. We want to find out regardless.”

The Lopez family says they forgive the shooter and would like their help.

“If you think you’re tough like that, feed the hungry. You know that is something tough to do. That is something that has credibility and has worth in this life,” said Lopez.

If you have anything that can help catch the person or people responsible for the drive-by shooting detectives from the Salt Lake City Police Department would like to hear from you.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: