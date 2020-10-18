Police investigate death of 21-year-old shot and killed in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Detective Kevin Mallory with the Unified Police Department told ABC4 News a person driving by called a reported that a man had been shot and was lying on the ground in front of a car wash near 635 West and 3900 South.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, investigators say there were no witnesses to the shooting. No suspects have been identified in this case but detectives say they are drafting leads and looking into surveillance footage in the area for clues as to what happened.

Detective Mallory said, “although that’s a pretty busy road, and there is a reasonable amount of traffic, there is not a lot of activity around there at that time of the incident. No one that we are aware of saw anything.” Detective Mallory added that he was surprised somebody saw something and stopped ( in reference to the passerby who reported the incident).

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time until his family has been notified.