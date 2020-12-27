MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently investigating a stabbing that took place in Millcreek, Sunday morning.
On December 27, Unified Police officers responded to the scene of 3900 south block of 300 east around 8:15 a.m., and discovered an individual with a stab wound.
The individual was then taken to an area hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.
According to officials, the victim held a party the night before and the suspects allegedly involved were also in attendance.
There are a total of five suspects, including four females and one male.
ABC4 will update as more develops.
- Police investigate a Millcreek stabbing early Sunday
- ‘It’s so simple,’ Knoxville mother pleads the community wear masks after son dies from COVID-19
- ‘Downtown’ by Petula Clark played from RV prior to Nashville explosion
- WIRTH WATCHING: Reflecting New Years’ past
- Officials share shopping tips for the remaining holiday season