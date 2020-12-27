Police investigate a Millcreek stabbing early Sunday

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently investigating a stabbing that took place in Millcreek, Sunday morning.

On December 27, Unified Police officers responded to the scene of 3900 south block of 300 east around 8:15 a.m., and discovered an individual with a stab wound.

The individual was then taken to an area hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, the victim held a party the night before and the suspects allegedly involved were also in attendance.

There are a total of five suspects, including four females and one male.

ABC4 will update as more develops.