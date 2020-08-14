Suspect with sledgehammer on the loose, Payson residents asked to shelter in place

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Payson residents are asked to shelter in place Friday afternoon due to a suspect on the loose with a sledgehammer. Police said the suspect is wanted for multiple assaults on adults and children.

Payson police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance near 500 North 600 East around 10:30 a.m. A woman told police she came out of her house and saw a man striking her neighbor in the body and head with a sledgehammer.

Police said the woman called out for the man to stop and the suspect turned his attention to her, walking toward her home which is also a daycare facility.

Police said the suspect proceeded to strike the children and another adult with his fist before leaving the area.

According to police, the children are receiving treatment for various injuries. The extent of the injuries is still unknown and police are still working to notify the parents.

The neighbor was flown to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect is described as a man with long black hair which he had in a bun. Police said he was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Payson police are asking anyone with a surveillance camera in the area to check them for footage of the man. Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s office are also helping with the search.