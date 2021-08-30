Police increase reward in investigation into SLC woman’s death

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are offering an increased reward in exchange for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the August 2020 murder of a 42-year-old Salt Lake City woman.

On August 29, 2020, Akosita Kaufusi’s body was discovered by a jogger on the side of a frontage road near Saltair, on the shores of the Great Salt Lake.

Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound. Unified Police said she died sometime around August 14.

In December of 2020, police offered a $1,500 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction in connection with Kaufusui’s death before increasing the reward to $5,000.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Unified Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 385-468-9800 and reference case 20-103339