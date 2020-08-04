Suspect dead in Kearns officer-involved shooting

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Kearns Tuesday morning.

Unified police said around 5 a.m. officers made a routine traffic stop near 5400 West and 5400 South. Police said the suspect took off on foot, and the officer pursued him.

At some point during the pursuit, police said the suspect pointed a gun at the officer. The officer opened fire and shot the suspect, killing him.

The officer was not hurt in incident.

Utah Department of Transportation says eastbound and westbound lanes are closed in the area. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route. Investigators say they will remain on the scene for several more hours.

This is a developing situation. More information will be posted as it becomes available.