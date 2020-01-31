Police in South Salt Lake looking for suspects in bike theft ring

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in South Salt Lake are currently hoping to identify three individuals wanted for questioning in a suspected bike theft ring.

According to a press release issued by the South Salt Lake Police, a group of thieves have stolen 15 bicycles from apartment complexes in the area of 2250 South 250 East.

South Salt Lake Police spokesperson Gary Keller said all the stolen bicycles were expensive, high- end road and mountain bicycles taken from locked and secure areas within the apartment complexes.

Keller said the theft ring consists of two males and one female who would enter the apartment complexes by using tools and pry bars to defeat locked security doors from the parking garage and then make their way to the complex’s bicycle storage area.

If anyone knows or can identify the suspects in the photos you are asked to contact South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840- 4000.

