Police arrest South Ogden man accused of stabbing his mother

UPDATE (1/21/2020) – Police in South Ogden said they have arrested Michael Adam Christensen.

No other details about the arrest were released.

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in South Ogden are looking for a man accused of stabbing his mother Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. near 700 East 5300 South.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Adam Christensen.

Police say he may be driving a white Chevy Sonic with Utah plate C134GF

The mother’s condition has not been released.

Investigators say Christensen has a history of mental illness. If you see him, do not approach but call 911.

Courtesy: South Ogden Police Dept.

