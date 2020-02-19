Police in Salt Lake looking to reunite stolen dog and owner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Two days before Christmas a man walked up to another man and stole his dog, police say.

It happened at a Salt Lake City Walmart.

According to a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Dept., the man pictured is the suspect.

They say he stole the dog, named “Anchor” from his original owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Dept. at 801-799-6397.

