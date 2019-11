SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery on Thursday.

According to a post on the Salt Lake City Police Department Facebook, the robbery occurred at 1:47 p.m. at a jewelry store located at 905 E. 2100 South.

They suspects fled in a 2015-2019 black Dodge Charger with no plates.

If you have information, you are asked to contact police at 801-799-3000 and refer to case #19-205873