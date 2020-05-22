Person killed after being hit by semi in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are responding to a possible fatal incident involving a pedestrian Friday morning.
The incident happened at 600 South and 500 West at the bottom of the off ramp from I-15 just before 11 a.m.
No details have been released, please avoid the area. An update will be provided once additional details are released.
