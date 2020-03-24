Police in Provo looking to identify burglary, fraud suspects

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Provo are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects believed to be involved in numerous vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud cases.

The Provo Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating numerous vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud cases. If you can identify these individuals please contact Detective Shade at pshade@provo.org.



All persons are innocent until proven guilty. pic.twitter.com/63L1Ct2CiF — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) March 24, 2020

If you recognize anyone from the surveillance photos you are asked to contact Detective Shade at pshade@provo.org.

What others are clicking on: