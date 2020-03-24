Police in Provo looking to identify burglary, fraud suspects

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Provo are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects believed to be involved in numerous vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud cases.
If you recognize anyone from the surveillance photos you are asked to contact Detective Shade at pshade@provo.org.
What others are clicking on:
- Is abortion an essential surgery? Decisions to halt elective procedures spark debate
- COVID-19 causes several travel challenges, travelers beware
- How the BYU football team is dealing with the coronavirus
- Rep. Curtis introduces bill to increase coronavirus global awareness
- Community Over Crisis: Utahn organizes massive push to sew masks requested by hospitals