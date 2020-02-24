Police in Provo looking for suspect in aggravated robbery

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Provo are looking for a suspect involved in the aggravated robbery of a local business.

The Provo City Police Dept. tweeted that the Provo Police Criminal Investigation Division is seeking information on the identity of a man seen in surveillance footage with a gun, robbing a local check-cashing business.

If anyone can identify this individual they are asking you to contact Detective Rugebregt at brugebregt@provo.org or call 801-852-6210.

What others are clicking on: