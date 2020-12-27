UPDATE: One dead, another in custody following Ogden crash

MONDAY 12/28/2020 6:10 a.m.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A Box Elder woman is dead after a two vehicle crash in Ogden Sunday night.

Ogden Police say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and 12th Street.

A car and a truck were stopped at a red light facing eastbound at the intersection when a third vehicle, also traveling eastbound, approached the intersection at a high rate of speed.

Police say that vehicle failed to stop and struck the rear end of the car and sideswiped the truck.

The driver of the car, an unidentified 39-year-old Box Elder County woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ogden Police Traffic Bureau investigated the crash and suspect the driver of the third vehicle, 29-year-old Bryce Owens, was driving impaired and was distracted.

Owens was arrested on an unrelated warrant and charges of automobile homicide will be screened by the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

No other details are available at this time.

Original Story: Police in Ogden on scene of fatal crash on Washington Blvd.

