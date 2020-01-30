Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

Police in Murray investigating accidental shooting involving 3-year-old child

Local News

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are investigating after a 3-year-old child was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday morning.

According to Murray Police Officer Kenny Bass, the boy was brought to the emergency room around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the shooting happened at a home near 5200 South 800 East when the child woke up before everyone in the house and went into the kitchen.

The child then used a chair to climb on the kitchen counter and somehow managed to reach the gun, that Bass said was pretty high up and supposed to be out of his reach. The child then climbed down and while playing with the gun, it discharged and shot the boy in his head.

The child was flown from the hospital in Murray to Primary Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

According to Bass, the gun belonged to the homeowner and family member of the child who was shot. While the incident is still under investigation, Bass said the homeowner is not facing any charges at this time.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Hogle Zoo's tiger picks his choice to win the Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hogle Zoo's tiger picks his choice to win the Big Game"

Missing Idaho Kids Deadline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Idaho Kids Deadline"

Bill could legalize ‘physician-assisted suicide’ for terminally ill patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill could legalize ‘physician-assisted suicide’ for terminally ill patients"

GPS tracker helps police locate suspect in stolen truck, chase ends near high school

Thumbnail for the video titled "GPS tracker helps police locate suspect in stolen truck, chase ends near high school"

Traffic cam video shows police chasing suspect in stolen truck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic cam video shows police chasing suspect in stolen truck"
More Video News

Don't Miss