Police in Murray investigating accidental shooting involving 3-year-old child

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are investigating after a 3-year-old child was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday morning.

According to Murray Police Officer Kenny Bass, the boy was brought to the emergency room around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the shooting happened at a home near 5200 South 800 East when the child woke up before everyone in the house and went into the kitchen.

The child then used a chair to climb on the kitchen counter and somehow managed to reach the gun, that Bass said was pretty high up and supposed to be out of his reach. The child then climbed down and while playing with the gun, it discharged and shot the boy in his head.

The child was flown from the hospital in Murray to Primary Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

According to Bass, the gun belonged to the homeowner and family member of the child who was shot. While the incident is still under investigation, Bass said the homeowner is not facing any charges at this time.

