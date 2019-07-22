Police in Murray hoping to identify woman wanted for armed robbery

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are trying to identify individuals seen in surveillance footage wanted in connection to an armed robbery Monday morning.

According to a post to the Murray Police Department Facebook page, detectives said the robbery occurred in the area of 5600 South Vine Street around 8 a.m.

Police said there is a female passenger in the vehicle who is the primary suspect. She is described as a white woman her late 20s to early 30s, heavier set, average height with dark hair past her shoulders.

If anyone has any information please contact detectives at 801-264-2571. Reference case # 19C013303.

You can also contact dispatch at 801-840-4000.

