Police in Murray hoping to identify package thief dressed as FedEx employee

by: Jennifer Gardiner

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are asking the public for help in identifying a man involved in a package theft from a home while dressed as a FedEx employee.

Police said the man was driving an older, black, passenger car at the time of the theft.

If you recognize this person please contact Murray City Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case 20C003635.

