Police in Logan looking for alleged theft suspect

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Logan are hoping the public can help identify a man suspected in a theft at a local retail store.

According to the Logan City Police Department Facebook, the man is a suspect in a theft of nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise at Sportsman’s Warehouse on February 5.

The truck seen in the photos is believed to be the vehicle he drove to and from the store.

If anyone knows the identity of this person you are being asked to contact Officer VanAmen at 435-716-9460 or instant message us.

