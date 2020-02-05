Police in Logan hoping to identify woman wanted in connection to fraud case

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in connection to a fraud case in Logan.
According to a post on the Logan City Police Department Facebook, the woman entered Best Buy and used a stolen credit card to purchase $4,000 worth of merchandise.
They released the only photo they were able to find of the suspect and hope someone can recognize her from her “size, hair length, coat, boots, sunglasses or hat?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fowler at 435-716-9486.
