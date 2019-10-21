Police in Kaysville looking for suspect in bank robbery

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Kaysville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said robbed a bank on Saturday.

According to a post by the Kaysville Police Department’s Facebook page, the robbery happened Saturday around 4 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 250 North Main Street around 10:50 a.m.

Police said the suspect entered the bank, passed the bank teller a note demanding money, threatened the teller, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was produced during the robbery.

If anyone recognizes the suspect please contact Kaysville Police (801) 546-1131, or submit tips anonymously by texting KAYSVILLE PD and your tip to 847411.

