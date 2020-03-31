Police in Highland looking for driver of van who hit bicyclist and left scene

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Highland are looking for the driver of a car who hit a bicyclist then left the scene.

According to a post on the Lone Peak Police Department’s Facebook page, a female driving a van hit a bicyclist and took off heading north on Alpine Highway towards American Fork.

The bicyclist suffered minor injuries and is okay but police are hoping someone will recognize the description of the driver or the van.

The vehicle is described as a silver van with dents on the driver side door and rear driver side part of the van. The van had a Utah Arches style license plate and was driven by a female with black/purplish hair.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the driver, please call dispatch at 801-794-3970.