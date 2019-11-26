Police in Cottonwood Heights looking to identify porch pirate

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Cottonwood Heights need the public’s help identifying a “porch pirate”.
According to a tweet by Cottonwood Heights Police, the individual is wanted for taking packages around Cottonwood Heights.
If you recognize this person, please call 801-743-7000.
