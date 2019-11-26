Police in Cottonwood Heights looking to identify porch pirate

Local News

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Cottonwood Heights need the public’s help identifying a “porch pirate”.

According to a tweet by Cottonwood Heights Police, the individual is wanted for taking packages around Cottonwood Heights.

If you recognize this person, please call 801-743-7000.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories