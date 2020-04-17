Police in Cottonwood Heights looking for missing 63-year-old man

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Cottonwood Heights are asking for help in locating a 63-year-old man missing since Tuesday.

William Kelly Orr was last seen leaving his home in Cottonwood Heights around 1:25 p.m. He was wearing blue jean, a blue and brown plaid cotton shirt and a black Associated Foods sweatshirt.

Orr left in his 2004 Honda CRV with Utah license plate #V843WS. The photos provided is not his actual vehicle but looks similar.

If you have seen Orr or may know of his location, please contact Detective Griffith at 801-947-7013 or 385-252-9080.