Police in California arrest suspects wanted in connection to death of St.George woman

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in California have arrested two people in connection to the death of a 26-year-old woman from St. George.

On August 23, the body of Stevie Shay Wilkerson, 26, who had been reported missing by her family two weeks prior, was found in a remote area of western Iron County.

Police said at the time, the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious and being treated as a homicide.

Family of Wilkerson had indicated they felt a couple from out of state were involved in her disappearance and possibly her death.

In a press release issued by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, detectives identified one of the suspects as Brittany Elizabeth Philips, “Josie” a 27-year-old woman from Missouri.

Detectives said Philips had ties to Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, and South Carolina. Through agencies in those states, they were able to identify Joseph Edward Fought, “Joey” a 30-year old man from North Carolina as the second suspect in the case.

On August 31, Sheriff’s detectives requested assistance through the Statewide Information and Analysis Center “SIAC” to locate Phillips and Fought.

Both suspects were then taken into custody by the Barstow Police Department in California after they were located a local motel.

An arrest warrant for Phillips and Fought was obtained for the possession of a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff detectives with Iron County traveled to California to interview the suspects on September 1. Both remain in custody, awaiting extradition to Utah.

This case is still under investigation and additional charges are pending.