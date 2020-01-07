Breaking News
Police: Impaired man going 106 mph on freeway now facing 3rd DUI charge

by: Jennifer Gardiner

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An impaired man arrested Monday night for going 106 mph on the freeway and driving recklessly is now facing his 3rd DUI, according to court records.

Documents state police were conducting speed enforcement at 500 South and I-15 when the driver of a silver sedan passed at a high rate of speed.

When the officer caught up with the driver, he was able to determine he was traveling at 106 mph and was all over the freeway, almost colliding with several vehicles.

The officer said he observed the driver’s speeds going from fast to slow and when he tried to pull the driver over, the vehicle continued for several miles without stopping and would pull over to the shoulder then continue.

The driver exited the freeway and eventually came to a stop on Lagoon Drive.

The driver was identified as Jacob Romero, 25. Officers had to remove Romero out of the vehicle and said they could detect a strong odor of alcohol coming from him.

During a search of the vehicle, several open containers were located.

Romero was booked into the Davis County Jail and is facing charges of felony DUI and failing to respond to officers as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, open container and not having a valid driver’s license.

Police said Romero had not had a valid driver’s license since 2009.

A background check shows Romero had an active warrant for a DUI related charge in West Valley City in June at the time of his arrest and was convicted of DUI in West Valley City in 2013.

