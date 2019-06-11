Police identify woman suspected of keying car in grocery store parking lot

UPDATE 6/11: Police say the woman has been identified. Officers say she admitted to the crime. Her identity has not been released.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need the public’s help identifying a woman who they say vandalized a car at a local grocery store.

The incident happened at a Smith’s grocery store near 7061 South Redwood Road on Wednesday, May 1, according to police.

The suspect in question reportedly got upset with another patron in the parking lot of the store.

When the patron walked into the store, police said the suspect keyed his car.

Police believe the suspect drove away in a 1999-2004 dark Jeep Grand Cherokee with a roof rack.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective J. Smith at 801-256-2241.

