Police identify woman shot and killed in Ogden Smith’s parking lot

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified the woman shot and killed in the parking lot of a Smith’s in Ogden on Saturday.

Police say 41-year-old Mindee Lavell Elmore was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of the Smith’s at 1485 Harisson Blvd. in Ogden.

On Saturday, March 3, officers responded to the 1400 block of Harrison Boulevard for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 41-year-old Mindee Lavell Elmore, who had been shot and killed in the parking lot of a Smith’s grocery store.

The suspect in the shooting, who police said was the victim’s ex-boyfriend, fled the scene but was quickly found by police in the front yard of a home in the 900 block of Maple Street in Ogden.

Police say the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and refused to surrender to law enforcement.

The Ogden Metro SWAT team responded and evacuated all the nearby homes, a news release said.

After negotiating with the suspect for several hours, police said the suspect shot himself.

Paramedics immediately began treating the man before transporting him to the hospital, where he is currently in critical condition

“This incident is a shock for our community and specifically the family members that it

has impacted,” the Ogden Police Department said in a news release.

Anyone who was affected by the shooting this weekend is encouraged to contact the Ogden

City Police Department Victim Advocates at 801-629-8246 or at 801-629-8245.