WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman who was struck and killed by a car in West Valley City Friday night has been identified.

Police said 23-year old Shantel Sponsler died after she was hit by a car near 1250 W. 3300 South around 11 p.m.

When police arrived, the found Sponsler had already died as a result of her injuries.

The driver had left the scene but police were able to locate that individual later. The driver told police they did not realize what they had hit.

The accident is still under investigation. The driver is cooperating with police.