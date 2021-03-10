Police identify victim in Kearns church parking lot murder

KEARNS (ABC4 News) – A day after a man was murdered in the parking lot of a church, the Unified Police Department identified the victim as 32-year-old Alonso Gerardo Garcia-Mendoza from Kearns.

Unified Police are desperately searching for a red Saturn and the four African American men who were in it as it sped away from the LDS Chapel at 5305 West, 5400 South Tuesday afternoon. Denise Sevilla and her young daughters live across the street, about 200 feet from the murder scene.

“It is scary,” Sevilla said Wednesday.

Investigators believe the men in the Saturn got into an altercation with the occupants of a BMW before shots rang out, killing Garcia-Mendoza who was behind the wheel of the BMW.

Police say one of his passengers was wounded and another passenger shot the driver of a white Dodge Charger and drove away in it. Now two men are in the hospital and police are also looking for the man who carjacked the Charger.

“We do believe that whoever took the Dodge Charger is armed and dangerous,” Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said. “Because they were part of this incident.”

Sevilla told ABC4 News that she saw someone speeding and swerving in the Charger on 5400 South around the time of the shooting.

“It was like, changing lines and skipping cars, it was really fast,” Sevilla said. “20, 30 minutes later I heard the sirens. I never thought it was going to be something that close to my house.”

UPD investigators are watching surveillance camera video from the area to gather more evidence. If your camera captured anything or if you know anything about this shooting, they’d like you to give them a call at 801-743-7000.