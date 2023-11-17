SUNDANCE, Utah (ABC4) — Multiple individuals who vandalized a chairlift at Sundance Mountain Resort, including drawing graffiti and a swastika in the lift house, have now been identified by authorities.

On Wednesday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office shared a surveillance video of the incident from June, in which 10 people are seen vandalizing one of the resort’s main chairlifts on the Outlaw Express.

This vandalism reportedly included destroying two fire extinguishers and drawing the image of a swastika inside the lift cabin. In addition, they were believed to have also burglarized a cabin about 200 yards away from the resort lift with an estimated $15,000 in damages.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the individuals responsible for the damage have now been identified with help from the public.

Cannon reports that none of the suspects have been taken into custody, though authorities are still performing follow-ups to determine the most appropriate charges.

Authorities have not confirmed the ages or identities of the suspects involved.