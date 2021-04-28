Police identify SLC homicide suspect arrested after Magna SWAT standoff

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have identified the man accused of shooting and killing another in Salt Lake City Monday morning.

Early Monday morning, Salt Lake City Police found 21-year-old Ryan Prendergast with a single gunshot wound in a tent at a homeless encampment near 900 South at 500 West. Prendergast was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

At the time, police confirmed they were searching for a suspect, but his identity had yet to be released.

Late Tuesday night, the Salt Lake City Police SWAT team responded to the Oquirrh Hills Apartments, located in the area of 2900 South 8400 West. Authorities told ABC4 they were working to get the suspected wanted in connection to Prendergast’s homicide out of one of the apartments.

After an hours-long standoff, police tell ABC4 33-year-old William Clark was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. ABC4 is working to gather additional information and will update you on air and in this story as more details become available.