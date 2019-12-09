Police: Impaired driver charged with automobile homicide in crash that killed Sandy man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver, that police say was impaired at the time of a crash in West Valley City that killed a 76-year-old man, has been formally charged.

According to charging documents, Gary Ray Marshall, 53, was charged with second-degree automobile homicide for a crash on March 31, 2019 at 3695 South Redwood Road that killed Sandy resident Richard Learned.

Crash investigators determined through evidence collected at the scene and witnesses who saw the crash that Marshall was driving 68.20 mph in a 40 mph zone and had a BAC of .129 when he switched from the inside lane to the far right lane and slammed into the SUV Learned was driving.

The SUV spun and rolled and Learned was partially ejected and died on scene.

The medical examiner determined a combination of Learned’s pre-existing health conditions and the injuries he sustained in the crash is what ultimately led to his death.

A background check for Marshall shows no other criminal history in Utah in the last 10 years.

