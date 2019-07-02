Police hoping to identify woman wanted for questioning in multiple fraud cases

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing thousands using a stolen driver’s license.

On June 7, police said a woman went through the drive up of a Mountain America Credit Union near 6761 South Redwood road and withdrew several thousand dollars using a members stolen Utah driver’s license.

Courtesy: West Jordan Police Department

The suspect then went to another Mountain America Credit Union near 9027 South and 2200 West and again used the same stolen driver’s license to withdraw several thousand dollars, according to police.

Police said this time the suspect walked inside the building to perform the transaction.

The suspect was seen driving a white passenger car and police said they were able to confirm that the car had stolen license plates. The car was reported stolen from Sandy before the fraud happened, according to police.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

