Police hoping to check welfare of child, others involved in West Valley City shots fired incident

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are hoping to check on the welfare of a child that was reportedly involved in a ‘shots fired’ incident in West Valley City.

On April 8, West Valley City Police confirmed reports of shots fired near 5300 W 2700 S.

No victims were reported, but schools in the area were locked down briefly as a precaution. The lockdowns were soon lifted after the suspects fled the scene.

Nearly a week later, West Valley City Police say they are looking for a vehicle, seen below, believed to be involved in the incident. It is described as a grey Nissan Murano and was seen leaving the scene near the Pinnacle Highbury Apartments around 9:45 a.m.

Vehicle West Vally City Police are looking to locate | Courtesy West Valley City Police

“The Murano was shot at several times and will likely have bullet holes or a shattered driver side window,” West Valley Police City Police say.

They add that they believe at least one occupant was believed to be a minor wearing either a fluorescent pink or orange motocross helmet.

“We’d like to check on the welfare of that child, as well as any other passengers,” West Valley City Police say.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at 801-840-4000. You may remain anonymous, police say.