Police: Homicide, assault suspect arrested, says it was ‘self defense’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect has been taken into custody after a man was found dead in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Salt Lake City Police were called to the area of 300 West and Hansen Avenue where a passerby discovered a man, dead. Investigators told ABC4 that the body suffered significant injuries, but a cause of death had not been determined.

On Sunday, Salt Lake City Police asked for the community’s help locating a suspect in the case, 42-year-old Nathaniel Kenyon. Later in the evening, police confirmed Kenyon has been taken into custody.

Kenyon was arrested on two charges – aggravated murder and aggravated assault. Police say Kenyon, previously arrested for assaulting a healthcare worker, “assaulted a citizen while they were sleeping with a metal bar and committed homicide on another citizen with the same metal bar.”

While investigating the victim’s death, investigators say they found video surveillance that showed a man with a metal object on the same street where the body was found. A second victim told police he had been sleeping when someone attacked him with a metal pipe, suffering trauma to his head and a possible broken arm.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect as Kenyon, who was located Sunday wearing the same clothing seen on video.

When asked about the incident, the affidavit says Kenyon admitted to striking one of the victims “in self-defense and claimed the victim had a gun in his hand.” He additionally admitted to killing the homicide victim, according to police.

The probable cause says investigators were able to locate the metal bar, which appeared to have blood and hair on it.

Salt Lake City Police have yet to identify either victim.