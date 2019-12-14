Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Police have a person of interest in suspicious death of Holladay woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

HOLLADAY (ABC4 News) –  Salt Lake Unified police are investigating the suspicious death of a Holladay woman, but her daughter says that she was murdered by a former boyfriend with a history of domestic violence against her.

Paramedics found 43-year-old Ester “Lee” Beveridge unconscious Sunday morning inside her home in the 2300 block of Phylden Drive and she died at the University of Utah hospital the next day.

She had a protective order against ex-boyfriend Jerry Zeibig who was arrested in September for breaking into her home and viciously beating her while she was asleep.

He was out of jail awaiting a court appearance and police investigators know that Zeibig was with Beveridge at the time she was injured.

“We don’t know if he was in the home by her invitation or if he was there unwanted,” UPD Sergeant Melody Gray told ABC4 News. “We have no idea at this point.”

 Sgt. Gray calls Zeibig a “person of interest” in the case. He was booked into jail for violating the protective order but has been released. 

“The District Attorney’s Office has chosen not to charge him with that protective order violation at this time,” Sgt. Gray explained.

“And the reason behind that is that in the event that this does become a homicide investigation, it becomes a single criminal episode so to charge him with that could actually be detrimental to any sort of case down the road.”

The autopsy results on Beveridge are expected in 6 to 8 weeks. 

On Friday, her daughter Kortney told ABC4 News she wants her mother to be remembered as a fighter, not a victim.

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, call UDVC’s 24-hour LINKLine at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Calling all cat lovers: become a foster parent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calling all cat lovers: become a foster parent"

Weight of the Call: Price Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weight of the Call: Price Pilot Program"

Waterbury family says they don't feel safe in their home after Ring security camera was hacked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury family says they don't feel safe in their home after Ring security camera was hacked"

Nextdoor app's new feature helping neighbors find the holiday lights in their neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nextdoor app's new feature helping neighbors find the holiday lights in their neighborhood"

New Utah milk bank quickly provides vital resource to NICU Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Utah milk bank quickly provides vital resource to NICU Babies"

Michael Vick will be honored as honorary Pro Bowl captain despite petition calling for his removal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michael Vick will be honored as honorary Pro Bowl captain despite petition calling for his removal"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss