Police have a person of interest in suspicious death of Holladay woman

HOLLADAY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake Unified police are investigating the suspicious death of a Holladay woman, but her daughter says that she was murdered by a former boyfriend with a history of domestic violence against her.

Paramedics found 43-year-old Ester “Lee” Beveridge unconscious Sunday morning inside her home in the 2300 block of Phylden Drive and she died at the University of Utah hospital the next day.

She had a protective order against ex-boyfriend Jerry Zeibig who was arrested in September for breaking into her home and viciously beating her while she was asleep.

He was out of jail awaiting a court appearance and police investigators know that Zeibig was with Beveridge at the time she was injured.

“We don’t know if he was in the home by her invitation or if he was there unwanted,” UPD Sergeant Melody Gray told ABC4 News. “We have no idea at this point.”

Sgt. Gray calls Zeibig a “person of interest” in the case. He was booked into jail for violating the protective order but has been released.

“The District Attorney’s Office has chosen not to charge him with that protective order violation at this time,” Sgt. Gray explained.

“And the reason behind that is that in the event that this does become a homicide investigation, it becomes a single criminal episode so to charge him with that could actually be detrimental to any sort of case down the road.”

The autopsy results on Beveridge are expected in 6 to 8 weeks.

On Friday, her daughter Kortney told ABC4 News she wants her mother to be remembered as a fighter, not a victim.

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, call UDVC’s 24-hour LINKLine at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

What others are reading: