SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This year, the Utah Attorney General’s Office continued its tradition of “Operation Give Back,” giving out unexpected gifts to families during traffic stops.

The event, organized by the Investigations Division every Christmas, calls for the Attorney General’s law enforcement officers, along with Unified Police officers, to first select a family who is out shopping.

The officer then stops the family and tells the driver that they will not be receiving a ticket, but instead, gifts. The families receive cash, gift cards, toys and other gifts.

In total, police made 50 traffic stops this year, giving out $25,000 worth of gifts.

All items had been donated to the Attorney General’s Office. This year marks the sixth year Operation Give Back has been in running.

Attorney General Sean Reyes has released the following statement: