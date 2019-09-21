Police find stolen motorcycles, meth and 3-year-old at home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Jordan police arrested four people who they said stole motorcycles and used meth in their home with a 3-year-old inside.

Police said Melissa Christiansen leased a townhome on South Grandville Avenue.

Melissa Christiansen Booking Photo

On Wednesday night, they went to the home after finding a stolen motorcycle.

One neighbor told ABC4’s Jason Nguyen, “There always been very interesting things going on.”

The neighbor didn’t want to be identified after finding out methamphetamine was found in the home with a young girl.

“When I saw the sign from the health department. That kind of made me really nervous since we are in a townhome, we share a wall, and I immediately I thought of all the health concerns that could possibly be affecting my home as well,” said the person. “It does make me nervous. You never know what kind of behaviors are going to come from somebody using drugs.”

Some of those behaviors police said include stealing motorcycles.

South Jordan police said they found three motorcycles outside of the home and one more inside where the serial numbers were being grounded off.

“There was always drilling noises, always hammering, at all hours of the day, including like three in the morning,” said a neighbor.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau states 333 motorcycles were stolen in Utah during 2018.

The top five stolen motorcycles of that year are Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, and Harley-Davidson.

Four of which South Jordan police said they found at the home.

Ryan Dean Booking Photo

Police said along with Christiansen they arrested Ryan Dean the suspected motorcycle thief, Angela Halladay, and Isaiah Murdock.

Isaiah Murdock Booking Photo

