Police find meth at home while serving search warrants for Nicole Solorio-Romero’s murder

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – While police were serving search warrants Tuesday investigating the murder of Kearns woman Nicole Solorio-Romero, police tell ABC4 that meth was found inside a home.

The Salt Lake County Health Department was called in to assist the Unified Police Department to close the home in the area 5100 W 5300 S.

Police say the matter is still under investigation and are currently unsure how the meth relates to the kidnapping and murder of Solorio-Romero.

In mid-February, Unified Police asked for the community’s help in locating 25-year-old Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero, who had been forcibly taken from her home.

Days later, two men, 29-year-old Orlando Tobar and 21-year-old Jorge Medina-Reyes were taken into custody and accused of kidnapping and killing Solorio-Romero. Court documents show Tobar told investigators she “knew too much” and told witnesses the men had killed her husband.

Now, over a month after charges were filed against Tobar and Medina-Reyes, three more people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in Solorio-Romero’s kidnapping and murder.

Charging documents said that 22-year-old Fernando Marquez and 38-year-old Carolina Marquez, both of Mexico, have been taken into custody for murder, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice.

A third person, 27-year-old Ivan Jesus Acosta, has also been arrested for kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Cutler pleaded for the community to come forward with information to help them put the pieces of this case together.

“People sometimes don’t realize what they know or they think we probably already know that,” said Cutler. “They think we figured you already knew. We may not. Please tell us. It’s better we get told multiple times than not at all.”

“Somebody out there knows something; that’s what we know,” said Cutler. “Someone knows where Nicole is,” Cutler added.

Kearns Mayor Kelly Bush released the following statement on the investigation into Solorio-Romero’s murder:

“The investigation is on-going in the kidnapping and murder of Nicole Solorio- Romero. The Kearns Precinct and the Unified Police Department are working together to bring resolution to this case and justice for Nicole. Kearns residents will continue to see increased law enforcement presence in the neighborhoods and on the streets as officers and detectives continue their investigation of this case and other crimes that have challenged the community. It is important that we solve these crimes and keep Kearns safe.”