Police: 57-year-old female victim in critical condition after shooting in Murray

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
police_lights_.jpg

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified police are responding to a shooting in Murray Wednesday night.

Police said a 57-year-old female victim is in critical condition after a shooting at 4581 Red Sage Ct.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss