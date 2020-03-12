Police: 57-year-old female victim in critical condition after shooting in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified police are responding to a shooting in Murray Wednesday night.
Police said a 57-year-old female victim is in critical condition after a shooting at 4581 Red Sage Ct.
Police say they are still looking for the suspect.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
