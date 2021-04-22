Police: Fatal Murray shooting began with argument over vehicle

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – An argument over a vehicle allegedly led to a Murray shooting that left one man dead and put another behind bars.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a report of a man that had been shot near 4500 S. Main Street. While Murray City paramedics began rendering aid to the man, he died at the scene, police share.

He has since been identified as 39-year-old Darnell Brown.

Wednesday evening, police say detectives were able to identify the suspect based on multiple witness reports and a search warrant served at a Midvale home. That suspect reportedly surrendered during police callouts, even making a spontaneous statement that he was going to call police and turn himself in.

Court documents obtained by ABC4 say the suspect arrested is 42-year-old Patrick Brown. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of murder – knowing and intentional, three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony discharge of a firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

After locating the suspect, authorities say he told officers that he had shot the victim. Brown also admitted to being involved in an argument with the victim about a vehicle, which led him to shoot the victim, according to the affidavit.

Before the incident, Brown tells police that he and the victim followed each other in separate vehicles out of an apartment complex where the argument began. The vehicles then reportedly collided at 4500 State Street. The victim pulled away from the incident, but Brown says he then drove toward the victim’s car, which had others inside.

According to the probable cause, Brown discharged his firearm as he drove past the victim’s vehicle, striking and killing the victim.

Authorities say a cellphone video of the incident was later turned into police by a witness that detailed the event.

It is unclear when official charges will be filed against Brown.