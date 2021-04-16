Police: Exercise your right to protest, but do it legally

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – With so many things going on in the world and the protests that ensue as a result, it is important to know the do’s and don’ts of protesting.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department are sharing some guidelines for gathering in groups.

The police department emphasizes that gathering in groups to exercise First Amendment rights is “lawful and supported by the city of Cottonwood Heights.”

However, there are certain escalations from protesting that the law doesn’t protect.

The following actions are unlawful and will be strictly enforced.

Vandalism of any type

Violence of any kind

Blocking the road way of any kind

Obstructing traffic

Other state laws put in place to keep protest peaceful and lawful include:

Disorderly conduct

Interference with a peace officer

Interference with a public servant

Criminal mischief

Prohibited use of roadway by pedestrians

Failure to disperse

Possession of a dangerous weapon or firearm on school property unless exempted

Public loudspeakers or other sound amplifying equipment exceeding decibel levels on any street, alley, sidewalk, park, place, or public property

The city is encouraging community members to exercise their First Amendment right, but do so under prescribed guidelines.