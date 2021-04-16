Police: Exercise your right to protest, but do it legally

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – With so many things going on in the world and the protests that ensue as a result, it is important to know the do’s and don’ts of protesting.
The Cottonwood Heights Police Department are sharing some guidelines for gathering in groups.
The police department emphasizes that gathering in groups to exercise First Amendment rights is “lawful and supported by the city of Cottonwood Heights.”
However, there are certain escalations from protesting that the law doesn’t protect.
The following actions are unlawful and will be strictly enforced.
- Vandalism of any type
- Violence of any kind
- Blocking the road way of any kind
- Obstructing traffic
Other state laws put in place to keep protest peaceful and lawful include:
- Disorderly conduct
- Interference with a peace officer
- Interference with a public servant
- Criminal mischief
- Prohibited use of roadway by pedestrians
- Failure to disperse
- Possession of a dangerous weapon or firearm on school property unless exempted
- Public loudspeakers or other sound amplifying equipment exceeding decibel levels on any street, alley, sidewalk, park, place, or public property
The city is encouraging community members to exercise their First Amendment right, but do so under prescribed guidelines.