Police: Drunken West Valley City man threatens strangers with gun thinking son was missing

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 34-year-old man has been arrested after threatening his neighbors with a gun while searching for his son.

West Valley City Police say the suspect, Matthew Paul Coulter, was seen terrorizing his neighbors with a gun, according to eyewitness accounts.

Police say the victim witnessed Coulter roaming around his neighborhood while holding what appeared to be a shotgun or a rifle while searching for his son, who the suspect claims was missing.

When the victim tried helping Coulter, the suspect turned his gun on her, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they say Coulter was heavily intoxicated and uncooperative.

After questioning, officers discovered Coulter’s son was never missing — he was inside the suspect’s home the entire time.

Police say Coulter was too drunk to remember his son’s whereabouts.

Coulter has been arrested on four charges including aggravated assault, threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and intoxication.

The suspect is currently being held at the Salt Lake County Jail.