Police: Driver shot in Sandy, incident under investigation

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A 17-year-old is hospitalized after police say he was shot in Sandy.

Sandy Police say the teenager was in his car when the shooting happened near 300 East Pioneer Avenue around 10 p.m. The car then crashed in the area.

Limited details are available at this time, but police say the teenager was reportedly driving northbound and swerving before he hit a sign.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information and will update this story as more becomes available.

This is the second shooting in less than a week along East Pioneer Ave.

On Friday, Sandy Police say a woman was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting.