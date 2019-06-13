Police: Driver flees, dog rescued after car overturns into Ogden River

OGDEN CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A dog was rescued and a driver fled after a vehicle crash in Ogden Canyon caused a car to overturn into the Ogden River.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Patrol Division responded to the incident and received reports that the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene.

Crews went ahead to clear the vehicle just in case there were any other occupants in it before they removed the car from the water, according to authorities.

During the investigation, authorities said a dog was heard barking inside the car.

One of the dive team members was lowered down the rock wall and moved out to the vehicle. Authorities say he was unable to get the dog out of the car so the dog was secured inside the car and removed once the car was out of the water.

The dog was not injured, authorities said it was “just a little wet and happy to get a treat.”

